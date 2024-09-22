Brother of man fatally shot in Toronto arrested, charged with second-degree murder

The brother of a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough over the weekend has been arrested and charged in connection with his death, say police.

The shooting happened during an argument at a housing complex near Kingston and Markham roads late Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 11 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

He was identified by police on Sunday as 27-year-old Christopher Malcolm of Toronto.

Carlton Malcolm, 25, also of Toronto, was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with his brother's death. He was arrested late Sunday afternoon, police said. Malcolm is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.

Police are pictured outside a complex at Kingston and Markham roads where one person was fatally shot Saturday September 21, 2024. (Jacob Estrin /CTV Toronto)

Neither brother lived at the building.

During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Det.-Sgt. Amanda Thornton would not say why they were there. She did say that police are looking at the whole building for answers.

"The entire building at this point is being looked at, and we're obtaining video from the building as well as the exterior and the surrounding area," she said.

Police are also appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

'Scary': Neighbours shaken

"It's scary, yes. Too close to home," one neighbour who didn't want to be identified told CP24.

One woman told CP24 that she noticed the emergency vehicles outside and thought there had been an accident. She was on her way downstairs to see what had happened when the elevator opened on the second floor and she saw police officers there.

"I came back upstairs, and my daughter actually called me and told me she thought she heard gunshots, and she was scared," she said.

The woman said they found out a short time later that there had been a shooting and her daughter had trouble sleeping through the night. They learned this morning that someone had died.

"I've lived here for quite some time now, so it's nerve-wracking," she said.

Malcolm's death is Toronto's 63rd homicide of the year.

Police are pictured outside a complex at Kingston and Markham roads where one person was fatally shot.