Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto on Monday after dry September

Some wet weather is in the forecast this week for Toronto after an extended bout of dry conditions in the city.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see periods of rain early this week, with the national weather agency calling for local amounts of between 15 and 25 millimetres on Monday.

Temperatures will remain elevated throughout the week. Toronto will see a daytime high of 22 C on Monday, feeling closer to 27 with the humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more showers and a high of 21 C and 22 C respectively.

The rain is expected to clear out by Thursday, paving the way for a mild and mostly sunny last weekend of September.

"The unsettled weather pattern will last through early Thursday with more on again off again showers," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

"The next round of heavier precipitation will arrive over the GTA Tuesday evening. This wet weather pattern finally breaks midday Thursday will a return to sunshine and warmer weather for Thursday afternoon. Friday will offer a mix of sun and clouds and a near normal high in the low 20s. This calmer and brighter weather pattern should hold for most of the weekend."