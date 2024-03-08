Rain forecasted in Toronto this evening into Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as periods of rain will begin in the city late Friday evening into Saturday.

The weather agency says that cloudiness will increase in the afternoon with periods of rain amounting to about five millimeters into the evening, along with eastern winds that could see gusts of up tp 40 km/h. Temperatures will reach a low of 7 C.

The rain will continue into Saturday, amounting to 10 to 15 millimeters with winds reaching 30 km/h to 50 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C during the day but could dip down below freezing at night.

The rain is expected to end Saturday evening.

The average high for March 8 is 2.3 C and the greatest precipitation amount on this date was 28.7 millimeters in 1961.