Rain forecasted in Toronto this evening into Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as periods of rain will begin in the city late Friday evening into Saturday.
The weather agency says that cloudiness will increase in the afternoon with periods of rain amounting to about five millimeters into the evening, along with eastern winds that could see gusts of up tp 40 km/h. Temperatures will reach a low of 7 C.
The rain will continue into Saturday, amounting to 10 to 15 millimeters with winds reaching 30 km/h to 50 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C during the day but could dip down below freezing at night.
The rain is expected to end Saturday evening.
The average high for March 8 is 2.3 C and the greatest precipitation amount on this date was 28.7 millimeters in 1961.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
These pests could bug Canadians earlier than usual, entomologists say
Canadians don't usually worry about mosquitoes, ticks or other insects in early March. Yet the abnormally mild winter in the country could see some pests bug people earlier than usual in Canada, some entomologists say.
Canada's military will soon have a new leader. Will it finally be a woman?
The search is on for the next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces — and it's long past time that a woman became chief of the defence staff, observers say.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Widespread damage: B.C. fruit growers face millions in losses
The trouble stems from earlier this winter, which started exceptionally warm. Then in January, temperatures suddenly plunged. A shock many grape vines and fruit trees just couldn’t take.
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.