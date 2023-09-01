Puppy stolen from Toronto home in daylight theft; 2 suspects seen fleeing

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Friday said the theft took place at approximately 4:19 p.m. at a residence near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood.

Investigators allege that two male suspects entered the home and, once inside, stole a beige Micro American Bulldog puppy and several pieces of jewelry.

Both suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a black, 4-door Hyundai Sedan.

A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen above. (TPS)

Police said the first suspect was wearing a grey Nike hooded sweater, grey track pants, white shoes, yellow/white gloves, and a black face mask. The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track pants, black shoes, one white and one black glove, and a black face mask, they said.

On Friday, TPS released photos of both men, alongside the puppy, in an effort to locate them.

Two suspects identified in connection with the alleged theft can be seen above. (TPS handout)

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.