TORONTO -- Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres, concerts and organized large gatherings, under Ontario’s new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.

Government sources said on Wednesday morning that Ontario residents would not need the certificate for retail shopping or outdoor patios.

The vaccine certificate would be used alongside a government-issued ID. The province is working on an app that will combine ID and the vaccine certification, which users can show if asked for proof.

The information will be embed into a personalized QR code in October, the sources confirmed, which would allow vaccinated individuals to use their smartphones to display their vaccine status without sharing any personal health information.

Sources say the government is also developing an app for businesses to verify the contents of the QR code, which will also be ready in October. It is not yet clear how this will work for people who do not have access to a cellphone.

Advocates have cautioned against a headlong rush into implementing a vaccine passport using only smartphone apps — warning it could leave the elderly, the poor or the homeless out in the cold.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement at 1 p.m., alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

For several days now, officials have met multiple times to discuss the details around Ontario’s vaccine certification system.

Plans for vaccine passports have already been rolled out in multiple other Canadian provinces, including British Columbia, Quebec, and Manitoba.

-- With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello