TORONTO -- Ontario has unveiled its COVID-19 vaccine passport which will allow individuals access to a number of businesses and public settings so long as they are fully vaccinated.

You’ll need what’s been dubbed as “Ontario’s Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate” to enter indoor areas of bars and restaurants, sporting events and gyms.

How it works

The province has split its vaccine passport rollout into two stages.

In the first step, beginning on September 22, fully vaccinated residents, who received their second shot at least 14 days prior, will need to navigate to the provincial website to retrieve their vaccination receipts.

Users are instructed to print or save their receipts as a PDF to a mobile device which can then be used as proof-of-vaccination.

Prior to entry into non-essential settings, establishments will visually verify your vaccine certificate with accompanying government-issued physical identification.

This process will be in place until Oct. 22, when the province’s QR code and verification app will come into effect.

At that time, users will be required to request their certificate through the province’s forthcoming digital portal or service desk.

Residents will then receive a signed vaccination certificate as well as a QR code which can be printed or stored on a mobile device.

From there, individuals will be required to present this information and a piece of government ID to employees at non-essential businesses and public settings where proof-of-vaccination is required who will scan the QR code with a provincially-run application.

I have a green photo OHIP card. How do I access my vaccine documents?

If you have a green photo OHIP card, you’ll need to access this link to download or print your vaccination receipt. You’ll also need to provide your date of birth and postal code.

I have a red-and-white health card. How do I access my vaccine documents?

For those with a red-and-white health card, you will need to call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 to access your documents.

The province said in a news release Wednesday that the government is developing additional tools to improve the user experience of the certification system. This includes establishing exception processes for those with the red-and-white health card, COVID ID, and those who have a photo health card but did not present it at time of vaccination.

What information is included in the vaccination receipt, QR code?

According to documents released by the province, the only personal information included in your vaccination receipt is your name, date of birth, last four digits of your health card, the date of your vaccinations, the doses you received, and the authorizing organization who administered the shots.

The information embedded in the QR code includes whether or not you are fully vaccinated and your name when scanned.

What if I received one of my COVID-19 vaccine doses out of province?

If you got your first or second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine outside of Ontario you should contact that local public health unit and request your vaccination information, the government said.

The government asks that any other vaccine certificate questions be directed to the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488.