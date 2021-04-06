TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is set to provide an update on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday.

The update comes a day after Toronto Mayor John Tory mulled taking on a "targeted approach" to vaccinating people in high-risk neighbourhoods and workplaces as case numbers in the city climb.

Ontario is currently vaccinating the province’s elderly population and those working in highest-risk settings, like hospitals and long-term care homes.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) echoed Tory’s recommendation by calling on the government to begin vaccinating education workers and all other essential workers in the hardest-hit regions of the province.

“ETFO calls on the Ford government and public health units (PHUs) in hot spot areas to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of educators and students, including a temporary move from in-person to virtual learning,” the union which represents 83,000 teachers said in a news release issued Monday.

The call came hours before schools in Peel Region were ordered to close despite the Ford government's push to keep them open.

More than 20 Toronto schools are also closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 transmission in those areas.

Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for the announcement.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the 1 p.m. update live.