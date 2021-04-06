TORONTO -- Schools in Peel Region are closed for in-person learning starting today.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region's medical officer of health, has ordered schools in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga to move classes online.

The closure will remain in place until April 18 and Loh says it may be extended if necessary.

The top doctor in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health unit has ordered all schools to stop in-person learning starting tomorrow, with classes to return no sooner than April 19.

In Toronto, the public health unit says it has recommended the closure of 20 schools as COVID-19 cases are investigated.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association have also asked for schools in virus hot spots to move classes online until teachers can be vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.