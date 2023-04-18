Premier Ford to make announcement Tuesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Ford is expected to speak alongside Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma, and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Neil Lumsden.
The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. and CTVNewsToronto.ca will live stream the event.
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
Two Canadian cities were ranked in Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited command posts of the Kremlin's forces fighting in Ukraine in an apparent effort to rally his troops as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.
Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity -- and claiming that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
5 things to know for Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Federal workers say they'll strike Wednesday if no deal is reached, the union representing RCMP 911 operators alleges 'gross mismanagement' and how to tell whether your sniffles are a cold or allergies. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Statistics Canada to release March inflation numbers this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its March inflation reading this morning.
Montreal
-
Ryan Reynolds enters Quebec fintech sector buying into Nuvei
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investment portfolio continues to expand and on Monday it bulged into la Belle Province. The producer, actor and entrepreneur announced that he has invested in the fintech company Nuvei Payment Solutions.
-
Some flooding reported Tuesday morning in Quebec, Gatineau braces for worse
Spring flooding hit some areas of Quebec Tuesday morning. Quebec Public Security reported significant flooding in the Laurentians, Saint-Jerome, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts and Mont-Tremblant. Another flood occurred near Dorwin Falls in Rawdon, Lanaudière.
-
Victim of former PQ MNA Harold Lebel to be known Tuesday
The identity of the victim of former PQ MNA Harold LeBel, who was convicted of sexual assault last November, is expected to be known on Tuesday, at her own request.
London
-
Spring showers and cold temperatures continue through London region
The below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in the London region before we jump back to double digits on Wednesday. According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, expect overcast skies into Tuesday morning with light snow fall.
-
Oneida Nation of the Thames urges council to appoint indigenous voice to police board
A local Indigenous leader is adding his voice to the chorus of people calling for more diversity on the police board. In a letter, Chief Todd Cornelius of Oneida Nation of the Thames is “strongly recommending” that city council appoint Winston Williams to fill a vacancy on the London Police Services Board (LPSB).
-
Property tax rate would need to rise over 32% for council to achieve its new strategic plan by 2027
A staff report estimates that if city council wishes to fully implement the strategies in its soon-to-be finalized 2023-2027 Strategic Plan during the upcoming four-year budget period, the property tax rate would have to rise over 8 per cent annually.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Brantford council to consider seasonal, riverside restaurant behind Glenhyrst
Brantford city councillors will be considering a proposal to build a temporary, seasonal restaurant in the lower gardens behind the Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant.
-
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter set to open later this month
The Region of Waterloo says its new outdoor shelter on Erb’s Road is expected to open in late April.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Rapid melt, wet weather lead to flood concerns in Greater Sudbury
Recent warmer temperatures have led to flooding concerns in parts of Sudbury.
-
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa gas prices set to rise this week with switch to summer blend
Expect the price at the pumps to go up this week as gas stations switch from winter blends to summer blends.
-
Stittsville resident wants bylaw review after separate dog attacks that killed dog, injured child
A Stittsville resident is raising questions about the city of Ottawa's bylaw response after her neighbour's dogs attacked and killed her dog and then, months later, injured a young boy.
Windsor
-
April showers continue before a rebound starts Wednesday
The below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in Windsor-Essex before we jump back to double digits on Wednesday.
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
-
Former Windsor Spitfires forward a Star heading into NHL playoffs
Former Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston is excited to be on the Dallas Stars team playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Barrie
-
Muskoka health officials unveil preferred site for new Bracebridge hospital
Health officials in Muskoka have announced where a new hospital in Bracebridge could be built.
-
Power outage leaves nearly 1,000 Barrie residents in the dark
Crews are working to restore power to nearly 1000 Barrie residents left in the dark Monday evening.
-
New Archbishop of Toronto promises to listen, bring change in first Simcoe County visit
Archbishop Francis Leo became the new Archbishop on March 25, taking over for Archbishop-Emeritus Cardinal Thomas Collins.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
Criminologist: 'Mosaic model' to spread across Canada as RCMP complaints mount
A New Brunswick community is exploring the idea of hiring private security guards, as complaints mount about RCMP service.
Calgary
-
'He died doing one of his passions': Veteran killed in Calgary's second fatal motorcycle crash of the year
Todd Red Gilman served in the Canadian Armed Forces and is being remembered for his efforts to help other veterans.
-
Blood Tribe in Alberta starts new offensive against drug use and traffickers
A First Nation in southern Alberta says an increase in drug use and overdose deaths has forced it to act in what it calls a life-and-death battle.
-
'Extremely rare' wolverine sighting made in south Calgary park
Wolverines are rare even in the places they're known to live but in Calgary city limits, they're unheard-of.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'We are very excited': Business community ready for Jets playoff hockey
The playoffs start on Tuesday for the Winnipeg Jets and fans and businesses alike are ready to go.
-
Vancouver
-
No longer just the Lower Mainland, now the B.C. gang conflict: RCMP
RCMP are warning the Lower Mainland gang conflict has now spread across the province, with new details from a murder investigation showcasing just how interconnected it is throughout B.C.
-
Coroner’s inquest begins 8 years after death of Myles Gray
The BC Coroners Service began an inquest into the death of a Sunshine Coast man eight years after the violent altercation with Vancouver police that cost him his life.
-
B.C. premier outlines measures to address safety on transit
With a string of violent assaults on Metro Vancouver transit in the past week, BC United questioned Monday whether the province is acting fast enough to make the system safer.
Edmonton
-
Kings edge Oilers 4-3 in OT to take early lead in playoff series
Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series Monday.
-
-
