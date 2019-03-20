

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford says he and his government are completely vindicated by an integrity commissioner's report into the appointment of one of his close friends as the province's top cop.

The report found that Ford did not break any rules when Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner was hired as Ontario Provincial Police commissioner, but the recruitment process itself was flawed.

Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake said Ford stayed at arm's length from the process.

Ford says it's now clear that any allegations to the contrary are baseless and "totally political."

Taverner, 72, withdrew his name from consideration for the job earlier this month, citing the controversy around his appointment and the need to protect the integrity of front-line OPP officers.

His appointment last fall had set off accusations of political interference in the hiring process.

Read the full report below: