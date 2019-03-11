The deputy chief of York Regional Police has been tapped to take over as OPP commissioner, the Progressive Conservative government announced today, putting an end to a process that’s been mired in controversy.

Thomas Carrique was appointed to a three-year term by Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet last Friday, days after Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner took himself out of the running.

"The Ontario Provincial Police has been without a permanent commissioner since November 2, 2018. The rank-and-file deserve certainty and clarity,” Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

“Deputy Chief Carrique will be a strong voice for the front-line officers we all depend on to keep our communities safe."

Carrique was not part of the original slate of candidates who were interviewed for the top job in the fall of 2018.

However, a spokesperson in the Premier’s Office said the ministry of community safety “considered some of the most senior police officers in the province” after being asked by cabinet.

“Deputy Chief Carrique’s excellent qualifications and experience made him the best candidate for the job,” press secretary Simon Jefferies said.

The Premier’s office also made the important distinction that Minister Jones brought Carrique’s name forward to cabinet, in a bid to dispel any questions about the involvement of the Premier himself.

Ford is currently being investigated by the integrity commissioner over the appointment of a long-time family friend - a process which included the rank qualifications being lowered allowing Taverner to apply for the job.

Last week NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the appointment process needs to “completely independent.”

"It can't have Doug Ford's fingerprints all over it. It can't be a friend of the family. It can't be somebody who has to have the qualifications reduced just so that they can qualify," she said.

Carrique has spent his 29-year career with York Regional Police, which included time with Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Investigative Services, Traffic, Marine, Public Order and the Administration and Operations branches.

"Deputy Chief Carrique's extensive experience is important as the OPP works to tackle challenging files, such as human trafficking and the ongoing fight against guns and gangs," Jones said in the statement.

Carrique begins on April 8th.