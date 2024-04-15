TORONTO
Toronto

    • Premier Doug Ford, Ontario's transportation minister to make announcement in Milton

    FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin FILE - Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
    Premier Doug Ford and Ontario’s minister of transportation will be holding a news conference in Milton on Monday morning.

    Ford will be joined by both Prabmeet Sarkaria, the province’s minister of transportation, and Vijay Thanigasalam, the associate transportation minister, for the announcement at 9 a.m.

