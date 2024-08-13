TORONTO
Toronto

Woman seriously injured after vehicle rolls into building in Scarborough

One person was taken to hospital after a rollover in Scarborough. One person was taken to hospital after a rollover in Scarborough.
Share

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rolled onto its side and into a building in Scarborough, Toronto police said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on a private property near Ellesmere and Neilson roads.

Paramedics said a woman was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation, police said.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News