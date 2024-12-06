TORONTO
    Connor McMichael scores third-period winner, Capitals down Maple Leafs 3-1

    Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) eyes the puck in front of the net during first period NHL hockey action against the Washington Capitals in Toronto on Friday, December 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) eyes the puck in front of the net during first period NHL hockey action against the Washington Capitals in Toronto on Friday, December 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Connor McMichael scored the winner in the third period as the Washington Capitals downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday night.

    Nic Dowd, with a goal and an assist, and Aliaksei Protas, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for Washington (18-6-2), which was coming off Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks that ended a four-game winning streak. Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

    The Capitals sit tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with the New Jersey Devils on 38 points.

    John Tavares replied for Toronto (16-8-2). Anthony Stolarz stopped 23 shots.

    The Leafs, who entered having won 10 of their last 12 games, lost at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since Nov. 13, but still have the NHL's best home record at 12-4-0.

    Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, who sits 26 goals back of Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894, skated in full gear before Thursday's practice — just 2 1/2 weeks after breaking his left fibula.

    TAKEAWAYS

    Leafs: Chris Tanev picked up just his seventh point of the season when the defenceman fed a stretch pass to Tavares for his second-period goal on a breakaway that tied the game 1-1.

    Capitals: The club entered Friday as the NHL's top offensive club with an average of 4.08 goals per game, but won with defence against Toronto.

    KEY MOMENT

    McMichael snapped a 1-1 tie at 9:51 of the third on a scramble in front after a clearing attempt by Leafs captain Auston Matthews hit the referee behind Toronto's net and bounced in front.

    KEY STAT

    Washington defencemen have 72 points this season, which trails only the Colorado Avalanche (75) for the most in the NHL. 

    UP NEXT

    Capitals: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

    Maple Leafs: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

    Follow CTV News