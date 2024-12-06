TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 dead, 2 in hospital after collision in Etobicoke

    One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke Friday morning.

    It happened in the area of Atomic Avenue and North Queen Street, north of The Queensway, at 11:45 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they found two occupants of a vehicle without vital signs.

    Police said three people were transported to the hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

    The other two have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

