TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man taken to hospital after shooting in East York

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A man has been hospitalized after being shot in East York Friday night.

    Toronto police say they received a call for a shooting outside of a business near Pape and Cosburn avenues at 7:17 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    No suspect information has been released.

