'Senseless and dangerous': GO bus hit in latest rock-throwing incident on Markham highway

A GO bus carrying passengers is the latest vehicle hit with a rock thrown by an unidentified suspect on a highway in Markham.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred on the evening of Nov. 30 while the bus was travelling on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive.

Photo shared by police shows the windshield of the bus cracked as a result of the impact. No one on the bus was injured.

“Completely senseless and dangerous,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Friday. “I can't imagine being a passenger in a bus or being a bus driver and, and also to have rocks coming at you and really no escape.”

The Nov. 30 incident is one of two new reports of rock-throwing police have received in recent weeks.

Schmidt called what happened unacceptable.

“We need to have the ability to travel on our highways without the fear of being attacked by some person out there who is just out for some sort of behaviour which is completely unacceptable on all levels,” he said.

Police are now investigating more than 20 cases of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles in Markham since September, with 11 happening along Highway 48.

One of the incidents caused a serious collision that left two people with life-threatening injuries. Police said one victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any description of the people responsible but said a light-coloured SUV may be involved.

“We are depending on and relying on tips and media and support from the public to help us bring this to a conclusion,” Schmidt said.

“We just want this person to be held accountable, and we know they know what's going on and what they're causing here. This is something that needs to stop.”

Schmidt said it is a “very high-priority” case, and police want to apprehend those responsible before another incident occurs.

“You don't know when the next time this assailant is going to come out and attack again,” he said.

“If a rock comes through your windshield—and we've seen these happen in the past when objects hit vehicles, it is absolutely catastrophic and devastating and can turn fatal in a moment.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, opp.rock.throwing.tips@oppca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).