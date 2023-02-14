Power restored to midtown Toronto residents after hours-long outage

Nearly 24 hours after thousands of residents lost power, Toronto Hydro said the outage is over for customers in the city’s midtown.

Power went out at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night between the boundaries of Glencairn Avenue south to St. Clair Avenue East, and Avenue Road east to Mount Pleasant Road.

Outage Map, Toronto Hydro, Feb. 14, 2023.

On Tuesday morning, Toronto Hydro provided an update stating the needed repairs were “complicated” and that as many as 5,000 customers could be without power well into the day.

“Crews made progress overnight and remain on site making repairs to damaged underground equipment,” it said.

In another update, Toronto Hydro said that all power had been restored to the area and thanked affected customers for their patience.