Poutine hot dogs, peanut butter jelly churros among new Rogers Centre concession items
The Rogers Centre is in the midst of a $300 million renovation, but the stadium isn’t the only thing getting a makeover.
The Toronto Blue Jays’ new-look ballpark will also feature brand new concession items this season.
Aramark Sports and Entertainment, the stadium’s hospitality provider, announced a number of new food and beverage items, along with “state-of-the-art ordering technology” that will be available to fans starting on April 11 at the Jays’ home opener.
“Our teams have been working through the offseason to develop menu creations and venue advancements that will deliver the memorable game day experiences that fans have come to expect, and we look forward to showcasing everything new that we have to offer,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark.
The company says the Rogers Centre’s menu will feature a seasonally inspired food and beverage program called Seasons Inning Stretch, “that will bring new dishes to ballpark menus in the spring, summer, and fall.”
“In the spring, venues will showcase fragrant and light ingredients, while the summer months will highlight classics concessions with a refreshing twist. And, as the baseball season comes to an end, warm, fall-flavor profiles will take center field,” Aramark said in a press released today.
For the spring season, fans in Toronto can enjoy banh mi chicken sandwiches, with halal ginger chicken, kimchi mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot, and cilantro on baguette.
Aramark Sports and Entertainment says the Rogers Centre’s menu will feature a seasonally inspired food and beverage program called Seasons Inning Stretch, “that will bring new dishes to ballpark menus in the spring, summer, and fall.” (Aramark)
They’ll be offered at the new outfield district, The Stop, located centre field at the 100 level.
The Stop is one of four brand new outfield “districts” being built into the stadium as part of the renovations.
Rendering of 'The Stop.' (Toronto Blue Jays)
Two of them are rooftop areas – the Corona Rooftop Patio and The Park Social – while the fourth, The Catch Bar, is situated above the visitors’ bullpen.
“Toronto’s ballpark will feature a variety of new food and beverage options as part of the new Outfield District expansion, including The Catch, featuring craft cocktails and bites such as mac & cheese and Montreal smoked meat and Cuban sandwiches,” Aramark says.
“Park Social is a park within the park for fans of all ages with games and food truck-style eats like bacon-pepper grilled cheese and milkshakes. And the Corona Rooftop Patio is nestled in Toronto’s skyline offering modern takes on ballpark classics and an iconic Toronto staple, the peameal bacon sandwich.”
Rendering of 'The Park Social.' (Toronto Blue Jays)
The stadium is also getting a new “hot dog headquarters,” called the Schneiders Porch in section 209.
In addition to the new menu items being offered, Aramark says some of its ballpark classics have been reinvented this year.
One such creation is the jerk chicken nachos – white corn tortilla chips and plantains covered in jerk chicken, pineapple pico de gallo, pineapple sour cream, green onions, and cheese sauce – offered at The Stop and the WestJet Flight Deck.
Also on offer throughout the stadium will be poutine hot dogs.
“A classic Schneiders hotdog topped with hash brown potato, cheese curds, and gravy.”
And fans in the mood for dessert will be able to order peanut butter and jelly churros at the Park Social.
“Three Churros tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with peanut butter and strawberry jam with fresh cut strawberries and nuts."
When it comes to ordering, Aramark says it will also be expanding Walk Thru Bru’s presence in the Rogers Centre with 13 new Mashgin units in sections 125 and 518.
These self check-out kiosks use artificial intelligence to quickly scan items like snacks and beer cans, eliminating the need for concession workers and reducing wait times.
Fans who want to experience the new menu as well as the new outfield districts this year will be able to do so without buying a seat.
The Jays announced earlier this month they’re offering $20 all-in “Outfield District” tickets this season, which will allow fans access to the four newly constructed outfield areas without an assigned seat.
Although the Rogers Centre is going to look a lot different come April 11, when the Jays welcome the Detroit Tigers to town for their home opener, the work will continue next off-season.
Further renovations will see upgrades to the 100 level infield, field level premium clubs and social spaces, and clubhouses and player facilities.
It’s by far the largest renovation in the history of the nearly 34-year-old stadium, and it’s expected to be fully completed by 2025.
