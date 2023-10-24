Police watchdog called in following fatal police shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting in St. Catharines involving officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Police were called to a home on Melody Trail near Arthur Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say there was an interaction between uniformed patrol officers and a male suspect that ended with the man being shot by police.

Police say lifesaving measures were performed by paramedics, but the man died of his injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified and have invoked their mandate.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact them.

