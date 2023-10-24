TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police watchdog called in following fatal police shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

    The SIU has been called in following a fatal police-involved shooting in St. Catharines, Ont. (Mike Nguyễn/ CP24) The SIU has been called in following a fatal police-involved shooting in St. Catharines, Ont. (Mike Nguyễn/ CP24)

    Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting in St. Catharines involving officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service.

    Police were called to a home on Melody Trail near Arthur Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

    Authorities say there was an interaction between uniformed patrol officers and a male suspect that ended with the man being shot by police.

    Police say lifesaving measures were performed by paramedics, but the man died of his injuries.

    The Special Investigations Unit has been notified and have invoked their mandate.

    The SIU is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact them.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News