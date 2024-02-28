Police urge Toronto Beach residents to be wary following several incidents of contractor fraud

Residents of Toronto’s Beach area should be extra cautious when hiring unsolicited construction and renovation services following a number of recent incidents of fraud, say police.

According to Toronto police, suspects have been in the neighbourhood soliciting their services door-to-door and handing out flyers for fraudulent or non-existent roofing, paving and fencing companies.

“The work is usually not completed or is substandard and done with poor quality products,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a Feb. 28 news release.

As a result, police are reminding residents to be vigilant when they are solicited for any service and not to share personal information with people they don’t know. Residents should also know that they aren’t obligated to speak to a salesperson at their door.

“Suspects often target elderly and vulnerable citizens using high-pressure tactics to commence work immediately. They usually demand payment in the form of cash or bank draft,” TPS noted.

People are also being advised to avoid impulse decisions, do their research and seek references when hiring a contractor to ensure they’re reputable. It’s also good practice to obtain a detailed written contract, police said.

“Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” they said.

Police are asking information about incidents of renovation/construction fraud is asked to contact them at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

If you believe that you are a victim of fraud report the incident to local police as well as the to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. Consumers can also file a complaint online.