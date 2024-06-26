Suspect identified in indignity to a human body investigation: Toronto police

Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in an indignity to a human body investigation after a deceased person was located in a Riverside apartment last month.

Officers attended an apartment in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East on May 27. Police said they located a deceased person at the property. An autopsy showed the cause of death was due to natural causes.

Police said the suspect knew there was a deceased person in the apartment but did not notify police.

In an update on Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron.

