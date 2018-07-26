

CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives will provide more information today about a daylight shooting that claimed the life of a male in Toronto’s Humber-Summit neighbourhood.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a male was driving a blue van on Islington Avenue when he was shot, causing him to crash his vehicle near Milady Road.

The victim died at the scene. Paramedics say he’s believed to be in his 20s.

Police would not say whether the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound or injuries sustained in the crash.

A few blocks north of the crash scene, at the corner of Islington Avenue and Duncanwoods Drive, broken glass lay in the intersection.

On the west side of Islington, nearer to the crash scene, tree limbs were strewn on the sidewalk and roadway.

Investigators later located numerous shell casings.

So far, police have not made any arrests nor provided any information about possible suspects.

The murder comes in the midst of growing fear and unrest over a spike in gun violence in the city.

“Obviously very upsetting, another shooting that is here in our city, in this area,” Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner said from the scene Wednesday. “It’s very, very disturbing.”

Toronto police statistics show there have been 228 shootings as of July 23. Of those, 29 have been fatal.

Sunday’s deadly attack on Danforth Avenue marked the latest in the growing list.

Toronto city council voted 41-4 on Tuesday to urge the federal government to ban the sale of handguns in the city, among other measures.

Homicide canvassed the Humber-Summit neighbourhood for information well into Wednesday afternoon.

Residents say they’re frustrated by the ongoing violence.

“I can’t believe what I see every day, it’s too much,” Giuseppe D’Agostino said.

“Who’s fault? I don’t know. But somebody needs to do something about it.”

Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux will update the media on the investigation at 2 p.m.