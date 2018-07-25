

A male is dead after he was shot while driving in the city's Humber-Summit neighbourhood.

It happened in the Islington Avenue and Milady Road area, near Finch Avenue, shortly after 11 a.m.

Paramedics said the victim is believed to be in his 20s. He died at the scene.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said the male was driving along Islington Avenue when he was shot, causing him to crash the vehicle.

De Kloet could not say whether the victim died as a result of gunshot wounds or injuries sustained in the crash.

No arrests have been made nor has any information on possible suspects been provided.

In a tweet, Toronto police said motorists should expect traffic delays in the vicinity while officers conduct an investigation. Islington Avenue has been closed between Finch Avenue and Milady Road.

