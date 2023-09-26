Police shut down roads around Queen's Park after receiving info about possible vehicle convoy

Toronto police said they have shut down roads surrounding Queen's Park and hospital row this morning in anticipation of a possible demonstration involving "a number of vehicles."

In a post on social media, police said a “potential demonstration involving a number of vehicles” has prompted officers to shut down Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor Street to College Street, University Avenue, from College Street to Elm Street, and Wellesley Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.

Police cruisers, TTC buses, and dump trucks could be seen blocking off the area on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police have closed off the area around Queen's Park in anticipation of a "potential demonstration" involving a large number of vehicles. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)Police told CP24 that investigators "received information" that a vehicle convoy may be entering the City of Toronto.

Police said the closures are in effect as a precaution to protect hospital row, which is located near Queen's Park.

Members of Provincial Parliament returned to Queen's Park on Monday after an anything but quiet summer break.

Damning reports on the Ford government’s handling of the Greenbelt land swaps ultimately led to the resignation of two cabinet ministers and a reversal of the decision to open up the protected land to developers.

The heavy police presence appears to be unrelated to protests hosted by the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) at the provincial legislature this week.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered on the lawn of Queen's Park to speak out against privatizing health care in the province.

Protesters are shown outside Queen's Park on Monday afternoon. Thousands are expected to partake in a demonstration against the further privatization of healthcare in Ontario. (Beth Macdonell)The OHC has confirmed that it plans to return to Queen's Park on Tuesday afternoon to allow members of the Jewish community who observed Yom Kippur on Monday to participate.

Toronto police are expected to provide an update on the traffic blockade later this morning.