Police shoot two men suspected in string of Markham home invasions, killing one

Police shot two men suspected in a string of Markham, Ont. home invasions Friday morning, killing one.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Eyer Drive, near Calvert Road, while plainclothes York Regional Police officers were investigating six home invasions that took place between September and November in the area.

Aerial footage of the scene where police shot two people in Markham, Ont., Friday can be seen above. (CTV News Toronto)

Investigators say they located four individuals identified as suspects in the string of robberies in a white vehicle Friday morning.

Within this interaction, the SIU said police shot two male suspects – one was pronounced dead on the scene and another, a 26-year-old male, was transported to hospital in stable condition where he remains in custody. The age and identity of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Images obtained by CTV News Toronto appear to show a plainclothes officer with their weapon drawn during the interaction.

A plainclothes officer with their weapon drawn. (CTV News Toronto)

The SIU said one of the suspects was armed, but it is unclear if that weapon was drawn.

Police say a man and woman, both 26 years old, were also arrested at the scene and remain in custody.

Charges are pending.

Police are asking any witnesses of the shooting or anyone with relevant information to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with information regarding the home invasion investigation is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit.