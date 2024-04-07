Police seize 20 stolen high-end vehicles worth $1.8 million, 3 GTA men charged

Three men from the Greater Toronto Area are facing a total of 38 charges after police recovered 20 stolen high-end pickup trucks and other vehicles with an estimate value of $1.8 million.

The probe, which included the Canada Border Services Agency, began after Peel Regional Police’s (PRP) Commercial Auto Crime Bureau investigated a trucking yard in Brampton last December.

In a short video posted on social media, media officer Const. Richard Chin, of PRP, said that it then led police to an industrial unit in Bolton that was allegedly being used to load stolen vehicles as well as the Port of Montreal.

The stolen vehicles were destined for ports in Dubai and Oman, police said.

On March 26, investigators executed several search warrants and arrested two men from Toronto and one from Mississauga.

Fouad Shakhtour, 62, is facing four counts each of trafficking stolen goods and possession of property obtained by crime as well as two counts each of possess automobile master key and breach of release order.

Ali Elfawair, 38, of Toronto is facing two count each of trafficking stolen goods, possession of property obtained by crime, and possess automobile master keys as well as one count each of breach of undertaking and breach of release order.

Shakhtour and Elfawair, who are both from Toronto, appeared in court in Brampton and were both held for a bail hearing.

Harvir Boparai, 29, of Mississauga, meanwhile, is facing eight counts of trafficking stolen goods and 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime. He has a court date scheduled for a later date in Brampton.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact PRP’s Commercial Auto Crime Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 3313 or autocrime@peelpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.