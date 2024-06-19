Police seeking help to ID man found without vital signs on Durham Region walking trail

Police in Durham Region are seeking help to identify a deceased man who was found on a walking trail in Clarington earlier this week.

On Monday at about 8:40 p.m., Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to a well being call near Cobbledick Road and Fairview Drive. There, officers located a male without vital signs on the Samuel Wilmot Nature Trail. He was alone and wasn’t carrying any ID.

Foul play is not suspected, DRPS said.

The man is described as white, 70 to 80 years old, six feet tall, and about 175 pounds with a medium build, balding short white hair in a brush cut, and a full white beard.

He was wearing dark glasses, a blue/brown/grey/orange plaid button up short-sleeve shirt, khaki cargo shorts, a leather belt, and brown walking shoes.

Police said that the man has “distinguishing patches of pigmented skin (vitiligo) on both his right and left hand, as well as his right and left feet.”

Investigators said they’re reaching out to the public for assistance as so far they’ve been unable to determine the man’s identity or locate any next of kin.

Anyone who may know this individual or anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gordon of DRPS’s East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1615, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.