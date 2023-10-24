TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly filmed victims at University of Toronto's washrooms

    Police release photos of a suspect wanted in a voyeurism investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Police release photos of a suspect wanted in a voyeurism investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

    Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in seven voyeurism incidents at the University of Toronto that saw some victims allegedly being recorded while they were using the washroom or shower.

    Police said the incidents occurred between July and October 2023 in the area of Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street.

    A man allegedly loitered inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers, and in some incidents, he would place a cell phone underneath the stalls to record victims, who ranged from 14 to 21 years old.

    The University of Toronto Campus Safety initially received the reports and later alerted Toronto police, who have taken over the investigation.

    On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect, described as five-foot-two to five-foot-seven with short black hair and a medium build.

    Police said on some occasions, he was seen wearing a white and grey hoodie, black pants and dark-coloured Crocs.

    Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News