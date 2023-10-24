Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly filmed victims at University of Toronto's washrooms

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in seven voyeurism incidents at the University of Toronto that saw some victims allegedly being recorded while they were using the washroom or shower.

Police said the incidents occurred between July and October 2023 in the area of Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street.

A man allegedly loitered inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers, and in some incidents, he would place a cell phone underneath the stalls to record victims, who ranged from 14 to 21 years old.

The University of Toronto Campus Safety initially received the reports and later alerted Toronto police, who have taken over the investigation.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect, described as five-foot-two to five-foot-seven with short black hair and a medium build.

Police said on some occasions, he was seen wearing a white and grey hoodie, black pants and dark-coloured Crocs.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.