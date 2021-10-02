TORONTO -- Peel police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a vehicle after a reported abduction in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Queen Street East and Hanson Road North just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a kidnapping.

Police say a 36-year-old woman and her two children – a four-year-old boy and a 2-month-old girl, are believed to be in a vehicle with a 27-year-old man identified as Daniel Lawrence.

Lawrence is wearing a maroon Adidas tracksuit with stripes down the side.

Police say they are known to each other.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door Subaru Forrester with a licence plate CECN 596.

It was last seen eastbound on Queen Street heading towards Highway 410.

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of those in the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information or who has seen the vehicle to call 911.