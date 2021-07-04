TORONTO -- Police are searching for suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting in Scarborough Sunday night.

At around 10:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Warden Avenue and Manhattan Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle with bullet holes.

Police say the shooting started in the nearby area of Pharmacy and Lawrence Avenues.

The suspects were in a vehicle and opened fire from their vehicle, police say.

A person was in the vehicle that was shot at but no injuries were reported, according to police.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

The southbound lanes of Pharmacy Avenue are closed at Lawrence Avenue as police investigate.

This is a developing news story.