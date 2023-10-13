Toronto

    • Police searching for suspect identified in April assault of TTC employee

    Police have identified a suspect in connection with an April assault against a Toronto transit employee.

    Police have released photos of a man identified as a suspect in connection with an assault against a Toronto transit employee last spring.

    Toronto police said the worker, a collector at Queen’s station, was assaulted on April 4.

    The suspect was described by police as five-foot-nine, with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, black pants, black boots, a black backpack, and a green toque at the time of the incident.

    On Friday, police released images of the accused in an effort to locate the individual. They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

