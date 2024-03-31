Police searching for suspect after victim assaulted on TTC bus at Kipling Station

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after one person was assaulted while boarding a bus at Kipling Station earlier this week.

Police said the incident occurred on March 29 at around 9:50 a.m. at Kipling Station.

The victim was boarding a TTC bus at the station when they were approached from behind by a man who punched them in the face, knocked them to the ground inside the bus, and then kicked them several times, police said.

The suspect then fled, and was last seen running toward Dundas Street West on Auckland Road.

He is described as being in his late 30s to mid 40s with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black toque with stripes, a gray jacket, black pants, light-coloured shoes, and a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.