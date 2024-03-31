TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police searching for suspect after victim assaulted on TTC bus at Kipling Station

    A suspect wanted in connection with a March 29, 2024 assault at Kipling Station is pictured in these images released by Toronto police. A suspect wanted in connection with a March 29, 2024 assault at Kipling Station is pictured in these images released by Toronto police.
    Share

    Toronto police are searching for a suspect after one person was assaulted while boarding a bus at Kipling Station earlier this week.

    Police said the incident occurred on March 29 at around 9:50 a.m. at Kipling Station.

    The victim was boarding a TTC bus at the station when they were approached from behind by a man who punched them in the face, knocked them to the ground inside the bus, and then kicked them several times, police said.

    The suspect then fled, and was last seen running toward Dundas Street West on Auckland Road.

    He is described as being in his late 30s to mid 40s with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black toque with stripes, a gray jacket, black pants, light-coloured shoes, and a black backpack.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News