Police searching for suspect after victim assaulted on TTC bus at Kipling Station
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after one person was assaulted while boarding a bus at Kipling Station earlier this week.
Police said the incident occurred on March 29 at around 9:50 a.m. at Kipling Station.
The victim was boarding a TTC bus at the station when they were approached from behind by a man who punched them in the face, knocked them to the ground inside the bus, and then kicked them several times, police said.
The suspect then fled, and was last seen running toward Dundas Street West on Auckland Road.
He is described as being in his late 30s to mid 40s with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black toque with stripes, a gray jacket, black pants, light-coloured shoes, and a black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Montreal
Small forest fire extinguished in Quebec's Oka Park
Quebec firefighters were deployed to the Oka provincial park Saturday evening to battle a small forest fire that was likely caused by a discarded cigarette butt, authorities say.
Police investigating after home hit by gunfire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a house in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough was hit by several gunshots overnight.
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
Ottawa
Gas prices to increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
-
OPP in eastern Ontario making RIDE stops, educating about seatbelt use
Police in eastern Ontario are continuing to conduct Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) stops over the long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police said in two posts on X.
-
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
Northern Ontario
Elliot Lake wins $250K for its arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
-
BREAKING Heavy police presence in Onaping Falls
There is a heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls and the public has been asked to avoid the area near A.Y. Jackson Lookout.
Kitchener
Top stories of the week: Surprise eviction, international students, DNA test connection
A surprise eviction for a Cambridge family, an increase of international students applying for asylum, and the continuing Dutchie's saga round out the top stories of the week.
-
Man charged in connection to historical sexual assaults on children in Waterloo, Peel, and Halton
Waterloo regional police have charged a man in connection to a series of historical sexual assaults on children during the 1990s.
-
Fatal crash in Perth County
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services from Wellington, Perth and Mapleton responded the three-vehicle crash on Line 86 between Road 121 and Road 124 in Perth East.
London
Custom mobility bike returned after London, Ont. owner discovers it for sale online
A university student in London, Ont. now has her “freedom, safety and legs” back after police retrieved a stolen mobility bike from an online seller.
-
‘Accessible version of hockey’: Inclusive London VOLT team welcoming new players
VOLT hockey is an inclusive sport designed to bring those with and without physical disabilities together. The relatively new team allows people from all walks of life to come together in person, rather than just online.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER London comes from behind to defeat Flint in Game 2
After being down 3-2 going into the second period, the London Knights turned up the heat for a 6-4 win over Flint in Game 2 of the first round OHL playoff series.
Windsor
PHOTOS Friends and families celebrate Easter at Willistead Manor
The brunch is part of the historic mansion's At the Manor event series and is produced through a collaboration between the City of Windsor's culture and events department and the manor’s exclusive caterer Thyme To-Go.
-
Suspect fled on foot following Riverside Drive crash
More details have been released about a crash on Riverside Drive in Windsor. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were sent to Riverside Drive West near Campbell Avenue for a report of a collision.
-
Library invites people to share funny and embarrassing things they wrote as a child with the public
Have you ever stumbled upon a crumpled notebook from your childhood and found yourself cringing and laughing as you revisit the words written by your younger self? If so, the Windsor Public Library is inviting you to share your cherished relics with the community.
Barrie
Mount St. Louis marks final day of ski season
Easter Sunday was the last day of the ski season at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, as it became the latest resort in the Simcoe County region to close for the spring.
-
Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
-
Another man charged with stunt driving on Highway 11
A young man has been charged after being clocked at 62 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Sunday.
Winnipeg
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
'Define our own destiny': Winnipeggers rally for Trans and Two-Spirit Day of Visibility
Around 50 people gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday to advocate for the future of gender diverse youth ahead of the Day of Visibility for Transgender and Two-Spirit people.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Atlantic
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
-
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
-
-
Man found dead on rural road near Beaumont Friday, RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
-
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
-
400 Easter egg hunters turn into the hunted at RottonTail's Revenge
There was an Easter egg hunt with a spooky twist Saturday in southeast Calgary.
-
Nazem Kadri paces Calgary Flames to 4-2 win over Los Angeles Kings
Nazem Kadri provided the spark and the Calgary Flames endured a few blocked-shot bruises en route to a 4-2 doubling of the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
-
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
-
Team Saskatchewan takes gold at 2024 Wheelchair Curling Championship
In front of a packed crowd at the Moose Jaw Curling Centre, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship for the second time in as many years.
-
Regina Fire and Police battle it out in first charity hockey game in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, 1,200 hockey fans packed the Co-operators Centre Saturday for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game.
-
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
-
From hotrods to hotwheels: Draggins Car Show revs up the city
The much-anticipated Draggins Car Show made a roaring return this year, lining up over 240 cars from wall to wall across four different halls.
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Police investigating 2 overnight hit-and-run crashes in Surrey
Mounties in Surrey say they’re investigating two "serious" car crashes that happened less than an hour apart early Sunday morning.
-
Stanley Park Train back for rest of Easter weekend
The Stanley Park Train is back on track just in time for Easter Sunday, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced.
-
-
Low tide pauses efforts to save B.C. orca while rescuers plan next steps
Low tide kept rescuers trying to save an orphaned whale calf stranded near a remote British Columbia community off the waters on Saturday, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are re-evaluating techniques that have been used so far while deciding what's next.
-
'It's the same game': Playoff-bound Canucks look to veterans for post-season lessons
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.