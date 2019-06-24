

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Aurora on Monday.

The incident occurred just before noon near John West Way, north of Wellington Road.

Police said that officers were called to the area after someone other than the victim reported a young teenage girl was injured.

Speaking with reporters outside a wooded trail in the area, York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said that the girl was assaulted and sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect.

“There is also some indication that the male suspect may have been armed with a firearm,” Nicolle said.

Police said that the girl was able to make her way out of the trail and received help from an employee in the area.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known.

The suspect has been described by police as being a male in his 20s with a light brown skin tone. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a red baseball hat.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who may have video footage of the entrances to the trails to contact investigators.