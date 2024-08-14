TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police searching for male suspect after 2 sexual assaults on York Region transit

    A suspect image can be seen in a handout by York Regional Police. A suspect image can be seen in a handout by York Regional Police.
    Share

    Police are searching for a male suspect in connection with two separate sexual assaults on York Region public transit this month.

    In a release issued on Wednesday, York Regional Police (YRP) said the first incident took place on a bus in Vaughan on Aug. 2.

    The second incident happened five days later, on Aug. 7. Police say it took place on a bus in Newmarket.

    In both instances, a suspect sexually assaulted another rider, they said.

    On Wednesday, investigators released an image of the suspect. He is described as a man between 30 to 40 years old with light brown skin, a thin build and long eyelashes. Police say he is approximately five-foot-five and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a beige button up shirt, black pants, black shoes, and was carrying a nylon duffle bag.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News