Police searching for 3 children missing in Toronto
Police in Toronto are searching for three children who have been reported missing since Wednesday.
In a news release issued Thursday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it is seeking the public's assistance in locating Sylas, 9, Dallas, 12, and River, 14.
The children, who police believe to be together, were last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the King Street West and University Avenue area.
Sylas is described as being four-foot-nine, with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said the child was last seen wearing a black hat, red/black puffy winter jacket, a grey sweater, grey pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.
Police described Dallas as being five-foot-six, with a heavy build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. Dallas was last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black pants, black shoes with gold on them, and carrying a green backpack.
River is described as five-foot-five with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. The child was last seen wearing a short black jacket, tan-coloured pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.
Police said they are concerned for the children’s safety and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1400.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
Police searching for 3 children missing in Toronto
Police in Toronto are searching for a group of children who have been missing since Wednesday.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
Israel vows to keep fighting after one of the deadliest single battles of war with Hamas
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some members of Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus express differing opinions on Canada's vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, the RCMP warns of a dangerous fentanyl mixture and Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
opinion Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'
The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.
Montreal
-
'Catastrophic': Quebec reportedly set to impose higher French-language requirements for English universities
Catastrophic. Ridiculous. Simply impossible. McGill University's deputy provost, Fabrice Labeau, did not mince words when reacting to a media report that Quebec is going to not only raise tuition fees for non-Quebec students but also require 80 per cent of those students attending English universities to reach level 6 in French proficiency.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
-
Teen hospitalized after gunfire near Lionel-Groulx Metro
A teenager is in hospital after gunfire rang out in the Little Burgundy neighbourhood of Montreal.
London
-
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault
The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
-
East-end crash sends one to hospital
One person suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash just east of the city Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Local non-profits face significant drop in donations
As the festive season swings into full gear, non-profit organizations in Waterloo region are confronting a concerning decline in monetary support.
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
Northern Ontario
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa opening 2023 vacant unit tax declarations early
Residents of Ottawa who want to get their vacant unit tax declarations out of the way before the new year will be able to do so as of today.
-
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
Housing prices to rise 4.5 per cent in Ottawa in 2024, Royal LePage says
Housing prices will increase by an average of 4.5 per cent in Ottawa by the end of 2024 as the real estate market returns closer to normal next year, according to Royal LePage.
Windsor
-
635 vehicles checked in Windsor RIDE programs
It was a busy night for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.
-
Boutique Hotel coming to downtown Paul Martin building
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the Paul Martin Building will become a boutique hotel and it will be operated by Rob Myers.
-
Chatham woman facing weapons and drugs-related charges
A Chatham woman is facing charges after police recovered over $33,000 worth of drugs, cash and paraphernalia.
Barrie
-
New schedules in Barrie's waste pick up in 2024
In May 2024, changes include a new waste collection contractor. In 2025, the city will introduce automated cart collection.
-
Province funding for central Ontario municipalities' infrastructure projects
The Ontario government is investing more than $21M to help rehabilitate critical infrastructure across central Ontario.
-
Police investigating fatal Innisfil crash
One person has died in a crash in Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
-
Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a 55-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting under investigation after victim goes looking for help at northeast Calgary hospital
Calgary police are investigating the city's latest shooting where it's believed the victim drove himself to get help at the Peter Lougheed Centre early Thursday.
-
Mediation for class-action sex abuse lawsuit against Calgary Stampede begins
The two-day mediation process is scheduled to take place Dec. 14 and 15 at the Calgary Courts Centre.
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces manslaughter charges after a man died following a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
'A moral decision to make': Manitoba school division considering international trip changes
A Manitoba school division is considering changes to its international field trip program.
Vancouver
-
Grieving Langley mom fights to get pro-suicide website shut down
They are disturbing websites that encourage vulnerable people to take their own lives. And yet, they are not blocked in Canada. A grieving Langley mother wants to change that.
-
B.C. court decision explains story behind $750K listing for half of 5-bedroom Richmond house
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
-
B.C. truck driver receives fine, driving prohibition for role in cyclist's death
A judge sentenced Robert McIntyre to a $1,150 fine and a one-year driving prohibition, with exemptions, on Wednesday for his role in the June 29, 2022 fatal collision with a cyclist, 28-year-old University of British Columbia student Agustin Beltran.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Alberta school board offers possible solution to overcrowding
Hearing stories of schools in larger centres virtually bursting at the seams, one rural school board in southern Alberta is offering up a possible solution.
-
Alberta criticizes federal push to curtail oil and natural gas use at COP28 summit
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was encouraged by the success of her province and Saskatchewan to push back “against the voices of those obsessed” with phasing out oil and natural gas at the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai by the United Nations.