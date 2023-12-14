Police searching for 3 children missing in Toronto

Police in Toronto are searching for three children who have been reported missing since Wednesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it is seeking the public's assistance in locating Sylas, 9, Dallas, 12, and River, 14.

The children, who police believe to be together, were last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the King Street West and University Avenue area.

Sylas is described as being four-foot-nine, with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said the child was last seen wearing a black hat, red/black puffy winter jacket, a grey sweater, grey pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Police described Dallas as being five-foot-six, with a heavy build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. Dallas was last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black pants, black shoes with gold on them, and carrying a green backpack.

River is described as five-foot-five with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. The child was last seen wearing a short black jacket, tan-coloured pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Police said they are concerned for the children’s safety and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1400.