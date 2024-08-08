TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for Vaughan man accused of luring child after breaking release order

    Shubham Sahota is wanted for failing to comply with a release order. (York Regional Police)
    A man accused of sexual offences involving a minor who was out on a release order has not been seen for nearly three weeks, and police are concerned that he may re-offend.

    York Regional Police said Shubham Sahota was charged in June with several offences, including sexual interference, luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and arrangement – a sexual offence against a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

    According to police, Sahota allegedly posed as a 16-year-old and began communicating with a 12-year-old in April.

    He sent sexually explicit photos to the child and arranged a meeting “for the purpose of committing a sexual act,” police allege.

    On May 7, police said Sahota sent a rideshare vehicle to pick up the 12-year-old and bring them to his house, where they allegedly engaged in a sexual act.

    After being charged, Sahota was later released on conditions requiring him to reside with a surety in Vaughan.

    However, on July 28, police learned that Sahota had not been seen since July 20.

    He is wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

    Police are asking anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately.

