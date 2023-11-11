Police search for suspects wanted in connection with TTC streetcar assault

Toronto police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with an assault onboard a TTC street car.

Police say it happened early on March 5, at around 3:20 a.m., in the area of Queen Street East and Jarvis Street, in Toronto's Moss Park neighbourhood.

Officers said the victim boarded an eastbound streetcar on Queen Street when four male suspects engaged them in conversation. Then, the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim.

The suspects took off as soon as the streetcar came to a stop, police said.

Police shared photos and descriptions of the suspects in a news release issued Saturday.

The first suspect is described as a 25-year-old man, who was wearing a Canada Goose jacket with fur on the hood.

Officers describe the second suspect as a 25-year-old man with short hair, who was wearing black sweatpants.

The third male suspect was wearing a black bomber jacket and black baseball hat, and the fourth male suspect was wearing a North Face bomber jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and a black baseball hat with a red maple leaf and the letter M on the side.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said investigators have exhausted all investigative leads and hope this release will assist in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).