Police search for suspects following Hamilton hit-and-run, carjacking

A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo. A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo.

Hamilton police are searching for suspects following a collision on Eastport Drive that left two women with serious injuries.

Police say the three-vehicle collision occurred on Monday just before 8 a.m, involving a white Volkswagen SUV, a 2010 black Nissan and a 2015 white Honda. Two people from the Nissan were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Honda was transported with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

It is alleged that two people from the Volkswagen fled the scene. Police say those two people then jumped in the back seat of a passerby’s car when they stopped to ask if they needed assistance. The suspects then told the driver they had a gun and ordered them to drive them to the area of Mead and Tait avenues in Hamilton.

The suspects are described as a Black man and woman in their 20s. The man is allegedly six-foot-two-inches tall with black hair in corn rows. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black satchel across his chest. The woman is said to be five-foot-five-inches tall and at the time of the incident was wearing grey sweatpants or leggings and a black coat.

Anyone with further information or dash camera footage from this incident is asked to contact Hamilton police.

