    • Police search for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted woman at TTC station

    Man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a TTC subway station last week.

    It occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 15 at Museum Station.

    On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine.

    He was last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt with a black coat over it, a ball cap, light-coloured pants, and white sneakers with black laces.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

