    • Police search for suspect who allegedly broke into downtown Toronto home 4 times

    The man in the photo is wanted in a break and enter and criminal investigation. (Toronto Police Service) The man in the photo is wanted in a break and enter and criminal investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a downtown home on four separate occasions over the last few months and stealing items in two instances.

    On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

    Investigators said the man first broke into a home near Sherbourne and Earl streets, north of Wellesley Street East, on the evening of Jan. 20. He allegedly gained entry through a window and took a quantity of unidentified property.

    Sixteen days later, on Feb.5, the same man allegedly broke into the same home again, entering through a window and stealing various unidentified items.

    A week later, police allege the man returned again to the home, but this time, he was confronted by the owner and fled.

    That didn’t deter him, police said, as the same suspect allegedly returned to the home more than a month later, gaining entry into the backyard on a Sunday evening.

    However, the homeowner confronted the suspect again, and he ran away, they said.

    The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with dark brown hair who was last seen wearing black pants, a dark jacket with black fur around the collar, and black shoes with white soles, and carrying a brown backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

