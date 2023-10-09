Police search for suspect in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a suspect after a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping in downtown Toronto.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West.

According to investigators, a man approached the girl from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother confronted the man, but he fled the area.

The man has been described by police as being about 40 to 50 years old, standing around six feet with long brown hair, which was tied in a ponytail at the time. The suspect has unshaven facial hair and black teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and light-coloured running shoes with green soles.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.