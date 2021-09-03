Advertisement
Police search for suspect accused of sexually assaulting store employee in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault in downtown Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)
TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted an employee at a downtown retail store.
Police say a man entered a retail store in the area of Dundas Street West and Yonge Street on Thursday around 11:30 a.m.
The man got into a verbal altercation with a store employee, police say.
The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the employee before fleeing the area.
Police have released a security image of the suspect, who is described as standing six feet tall with curly blond hair.
The suspect was wearing a face mask, a yellow sweater and black jogging pants.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808—5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)