TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for man who allegedly attacked person with an axe in Richmond Hill

    Police in York Region are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a person with an axe in Richmond Hill last Wednesday. (York Regional Police) Police in York Region are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a person with an axe in Richmond Hill last Wednesday. (York Regional Police)

    Police in York Region are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a person with an axe in Richmond Hill last Wednesday.

    York Regional Police said the assault happened at around 7 p.m. at a home on Highland Park Boulevard, when a fight broke out between two men.

    The victim was able to fight off the axe attack and call the authorities.

    Investigators did not disclose the victim’s condition following the attack.

    Police are searching for 59-year-old Alexander Gordon Dykes, of no fixed address, in connection with the incident. Officers describe him as a five-foot-11 man weighing 181 pounds.

    He is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

    Officers say Dykes is also wanted in connection with a robbery at a business on Nov. 23, where he was allegedly armed with a hammer.

    He was last seen on Dec. 13, in the area of Highland Park Boulevard and Yonge Street.

    Officers urge the public be cautious and to call 911 immediately if they come into contact with the suspect due to “his unpredictable and potentially violent nature.”

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News