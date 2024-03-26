Police search for man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault onboard TTC subway
Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a TTC subway station.
In a release issued Tuesday, police said the incident happened on Feb. 15, at around 11 p.m., at Greenwood Subway station in the east end.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to police, the suspect approached the victim seated onboard the subway.
Officers allege he made anti-Asian comments and assaulted the victim before he fled the area. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result, police said.
Police describe the suspect as being 30 to 40 years old with short dark hair, and was wearing a dark jacket with yellow reflective stripes and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAiD after Calgary judge sets aside injunction requested by her father
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 6 remain missing after collapse
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
BREAKING New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Carbon tax testimony: Premiers invited to Conservative-chaired committee
The Conservative chair of a House of Commons committee has invited Canada's premiers to come testify about their carbon tax concerns.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP arrested 13 people and raided several locations in the Montreal area Tuesday in a major operation targeting a suspect criminal organization.
-
Coroner calls for licence suspensions for Quebec drivers who don't wear seat belts
A Quebec coroner is recommending temporary licence suspensions for drivers who are caught not wearing a seat belt.
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
Ottawa
-
1 taken to hospital after car runs into La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market
A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.
-
Ontario budget pledges several new schools in eastern Ontario
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Reports suggest BMO received far more customer complaints in 2023 than other Canadian banks
According to the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) 2023 annual report, there was a 248 per cent increase in the number of opened banking cases in 2023 compared to 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss': North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright along with a police expert testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Avenue that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
Kitchener
-
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
-
Another truck hits Kitchener’s Park Street Bridge
The Park Street Bridge was, once again, the scene of a collision Tuesday.
London
-
'I don't feel safe': Pig carcass left outside south London, Ont. Halal grocery store
A local Muslim family who run a south London grocery store said they're anxious after a pig carcass was left outside their business.
-
Jury hears evidence that brake pedal felt like gas pedal in deadly crash
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the elderly woman involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old Girl Guide told police the brake pedal felt like the gas pedal.
-
Don’t burn your eyes: Special glasses needed for solar eclipse
Many of us are eagerly anticipating the solar eclipse on April 8 — a once in a lifetime event, with southern Ontario one of the hot spots for viewing. But one of Canada’s leading ophthalmologists is warning that our eyesight could be at risk if we don’t take necessary precautions.
Windsor
-
Hydro One spending $1.5M in small town of Comber
It is part of an agreement with Lakeshore for hosting a brand new power line through the municipality. In total, Hydro One is spending $8 million across Lakeshore, with $5.8 million of which going directly to parks, recreation and culture projects.
-
Amherstburg council pulls back on $350 business licensing fee after uproar
A number of businesses in Amherstburg got a surprise bill from the town in the mail this winter and turned up to council in spades Monday night to fight it off.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Barrie
-
Orillia man accused in violent stabbing denied bail
David Shirk, an Orillia man with a history of arrests and addiction, was denied bail on Tuesday after being accused of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in November.
-
Erratic driver on Highway 400 charged with being impaired
Provincial police had a 27-year-old man's vehicle impounded for a week after a caller alerted them to an "erratic driver" along Highway 400.
-
Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman fined for ‘inadvertently’ handing out THC-laden Halloween candy
A Winnipeg woman has been fined for unintentionally handing out THC-laden candies on Halloween in 2022.
-
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
Atlantic
-
Canadian bridges are safe, officials say after Baltimore bridge collapse
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
-
N.B. community devastated by the deaths of two unhoused people in tent fire
Community members in Saint John, N.B., say they are devastated after two people died in a tent fire at a homeless encampment on Monday -- the second and third unhoused people to be killed by fire this year in the same area.
-
Nova Scotia announces more modular housing for health workers
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.
N.L.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
Edmonton
-
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
-
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
-
Restricted gun sent through Canada Post intercepted in Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are attempting to identify a man they say "illegally trafficked a firearm through the mail."
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel
Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.
-
Random transit attack leaves Calgary youth with serious injuries; police charge man in connection
A 17-year-old Calgarian is concerned about safety in the city and on transit after he was randomly attacked while getting off a bus.
-
Calgary father found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant son
A Calgary father was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old son, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Regina
-
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors prepare for first round battle against Wheat Kings
The Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs are on the horizon and four out of five Saskatchewan teams made the cut this year. That includes the Moose Jaw Warriors who will face-off against the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round.
-
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
Saskatoon
-
'STF didn’t have empathy for us': Parents, students question rationale behind Europe trip cancellation
Milla Lux and her classmates were supposed to pack up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit London and Paris next week after a year of preparation and saving.
-
Sask. bingo hall appeals to court in bid to decertify workers' union
A Court of King’s Bench judge has overruled a labour board order to destroy the unopened ballots from a vote to decertify a recently-formed union at a Saskatoon bingo hall.
-
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Venue apologizes for hosting protested Danger Cats show in Vancouver
The venue that hosted comedy group the Danger Cats in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood last weekend has apologized, calling the booking a "grave mistake" that won't be repeated.
-
Man charged for fatal 2018 stabbing: Vancouver police
A man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a fatal stabbing in downtown Vancouver committed nearly six years ago, authorities announced Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. gas utility accused in lawsuit of deceiving consumers over environmental impact
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
-
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.