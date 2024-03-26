TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault onboard TTC subway

    Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a TTC subway station. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a TTC subway station. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a TTC subway station.

    In a release issued Tuesday, police said the incident happened on Feb. 15, at around 11 p.m., at Greenwood Subway station in the east end.

    According to police, the suspect approached the victim seated onboard the subway.

    Officers allege he made anti-Asian comments and assaulted the victim before he fled the area. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result, police said.

    Police describe the suspect as being 30 to 40 years old with short dark hair, and was wearing a dark jacket with yellow reflective stripes and black shoes at the time of the incident.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News