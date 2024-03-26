Police search for man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault onboard TTC subway

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a TTC subway station.

In a release issued Tuesday, police said the incident happened on Feb. 15, at around 11 p.m., at Greenwood Subway station in the east end.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim seated onboard the subway.

Officers allege he made anti-Asian comments and assaulted the victim before he fled the area. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being 30 to 40 years old with short dark hair, and was wearing a dark jacket with yellow reflective stripes and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.