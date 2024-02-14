Police search for man wanted for assault in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation in downtown Toronto, who is also allegedly wanted on other previous warrants.

Toronto police said they received a report of a physical confrontation on Monday in the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard, located south of Front Street West.

The suspect and victim got into an argument when the suspect, allegedly armed with a knife, made threats.

Officers identified the suspect as 29-year-old Tristan Brugiroux. He is wanted for two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and choking.

Police describe Brugiroux as five-foot-seven with a medium build and brown hair.

“If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a release issued Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.