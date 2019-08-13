

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a male suspect after he allegedly shot a woman and stole two vehicles—including a police cruiser—in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said that officers were first called to Apple Blossom Circle, near White Clover Way and Mavis Road, around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.

“Shots were fired,” Patten said. “The female suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been taken to local hospital.”

The then man then fled the area through Sandford Farm Park, where he was met by officers near Stargazer Drive. Patten said an altercation ensued with an officer and the man got into a police cruiser and began to drive away.

“At which time, the officers tried to subdue him, but they were unsuccessful,” Patten said

She said that there was an attempt at that point to fire a conducted energy weapon at the man and that gunshots were fired. It is not known if the man was injured.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident.

A witness who identified himself as Kevin told CP24 that he saw the confrontation. He said that the suspect and the officer wrestled and then later the officer told the suspect to stop several times and then he drew a conducted energy weapon.

“But the guy did not stay down, he got into the cruiser and drove off.”

Kevin then said he saw the officer fire several rounds at the cruiser’s tires as it drove away.

The police cruiser was found a short distance away, Patten said. Aerial video footage of the scene shows an empty Peel Regional Police cruiser on Idlewilde Crescent. A conducted energy weapon was seen lying on the road nearby.



A police cruiser is seen on Idlewilde Crescent on Aug. 13, 2019. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Patten said that the man then stole a second vehicle after ditching the cruiser. That vehicle was found by police somewhere in Toronto.

No suspect descriptions have been provided, but Patten said that officers “know exactly what they are looking for.”

A YMCA and a daycare in the area were put into hold and secure as a precaution, but the order was later lifted.