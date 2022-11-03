Police say there may be more victims after woman sexually assaulted during Uber ride in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during an Uber ride and they say there may be more victims.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 30.

According to Toronto police, a woman ordered a fare from an app. They said once she was inside the vehicle she feel asleep and was sexually assaulted during the ride.

Harpreet Brar, 24, of Brampton, was arrested the same day and charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with further information should contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.