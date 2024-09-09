Grade 12 student grazed by bullet in the head during 'targeted' shooting outside Scarborough high school

A Grade 12 student at Scarborough’s Agincourt Collegiate Institute is receiving treatment at the hospital after his head was grazed by a bullet in what police are calling a "targeted" shooting late Monday morning.

The incident happened in the east end of the school's parking lot near Glen Watford Drive.

Police said officers arrived at the school near Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East around 11:50 a.m. and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from minor injuries.

Insp. Richard Harris, of 42 Division, later told reporters at the scene that the teen's injuries are non-life-threatening. He also noted that no other injuries have been reported.

One suspect was seen leaving the area on foot eastbound on Rural Road, Harris said.

He is described by police as a Black male, 16 to 18 years old, with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie with multiple zippers and dark pants. He should be considered "armed and dangerous," said Harris.

Police say that it appears that the suspect and victim were known to one another, though the motive for the shooting is not immediately clear.

Investigators are currently canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for video footage and witnesses.

“It is quite concerning. Whenever senseless incidents of violence take place on school property it is concerning not only to the families but also to the police as well,” Harris said.

“But I do want to let the public know that we will not stop and the fine members of the (Integrated) Gun and Gang Task Force and the centralized shooting team are well underway with the investigation of this.”

Insp. Richard Harris, of 42 Division, speaks to the media following a Sept. 9 shooting outside Agincourt Collegiate Institute.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said Agincourt Collegiate was placed under lockdown due to the investigation. That order was lifted at around 3 p.m. and roughly 1,400 students were released, spokesperson Ryan Bird said.

At least three other schools in the neighbourhood were also locked down, but have since reopened.

“We are just very thankful that this was not a more serious injury, and we're just our thoughts are with the victim and his family right now,” said Bird, who noted that the board will be bringing in additional supports to assist students and staff members at Agincourt Collegiate.

“If someone wants to talk we will have social workers on site and they will be here for tomorrow and as long as needed to make sure that we're supporting our students and staff in any way we can,” said Bird, who confirmed that the victim is a 16-year-old grade male student at the school.

“We're just very thankful that all indications would appear that (his injuries are) non-life threatening and he’ll be okay.”

Bird went on to say that incidents like these are why all of TDSB’s schools hold practice lockdowns several times a year.

“We don't want to have to use it, but through these drills we can practice for something like this so when the unthinkable does happen students and staff are as ready as they can be for when that kind of thing happens,” he said.

Bird noted that a lockdown entails locking a school’s outer doors with all students and staff remaining inside classrooms or the nearest enclosed area until advised otherwise.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the Toronto District school Board, speaks during a Sept. 9 news conference after a student was shot outside Agincourt Collegiate Institute.

Members of 42 Division, the canine unit, the emergency task force, and investigators from the centralized shooting response team are all on hand as are officers from forensic identification services, who are canvassing the parking lot where the shooting took place. An extensive video canvas is also underway, said Harris.

“We are seeking your assistance in locating this individual in a timely fashion. I can tell you we have put a number of resources in this and it is our goal to quickly bring this to a resolution in a timely fashion,” he said, adding that the investigating is still in the early stages.

"We are canvassing for witnesses, and we are getting assistance from some witnesses. The number of witnesses that were with the individual, if any, at this point, I'm not certain, but I do understand that we are getting some assistance from witnesses and we are obviously seeking more assistance from area residents.”

Toronto police ask anyone with information, including dashcam or video footage from the area, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.