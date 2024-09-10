Female critically injured after shooting on QEW in Mississauga

One woman has been taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries following a shooting on the QEW in Mississauga early Tuesday morning, Peel police say.

Paramedics told CP24 they were called to the area of the QEW and Mississauga Road shortly before 4 a.m. Emergency responders located one injured female who was taken from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment, they said.

Peel Regional Police described the incident as a shooting and said the victim sustained life-treatening injuries.

A construction worker at the scene said they witnessed a woman exit the passenger’s side of a vehicle and come running for help. He told reporters that the victim appeared to have a head injury and had called 911 for assistance. The woman, he said, told an off-duty officer on scene that another person inside the vehicle had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“It caught me off guard and obviously my work wasn’t a priority anymore,” he said. “My concern for that person was that hopefully she would be okay and recover from that head wound.”

Ontario Provincial Police said they have closed an off-ramp on the highway in Mississauga for an “extended period” due to the police investigation in the area.